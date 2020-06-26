Rafael Peralta Sailors Move Torpedos

EAST CHINA SEA (June 26, 2020) U.S. Sailors maintain positive control of a Mark 46 torpedo while moving it aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2020 19:44
|Photo ID:
|6254953
|VIRIN:
|200626-N-CZ893-1069
|Resolution:
|3101x4342
|Size:
|835.97 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
