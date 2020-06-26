Rafael Peralta Sailors Move Torpedos

EAST CHINA SEA (June 26, 2020) U.S. Sailors maintain positive control of a Mark 46 torpedo while moving it aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

Date Taken: 06.26.2020
by PO2 Jason Isaacs