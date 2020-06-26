Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta Sailors Move Torpedos [Image 5 of 5]

    Rafael Peralta Sailors Move Torpedos

    EAST CHINA SEA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    EAST CHINA SEA (June 26, 2020) U.S. Sailors maintain positive control of a Mark 46 torpedo while moving it aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta Sailors Move Torpedos [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

