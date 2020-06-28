PACIFIC OCEAN (June 28, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Jonathan Quevedo, from Houston, swabs the mess deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 28, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

