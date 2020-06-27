Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel

Coast Guard crewmembers from Station Chetco River aboard a 29-foot Response Boat Small salvaged a capsized recreational vessel outside the mouth of the Chetco River, Oregon, June 27, 2020. After rescuing the three survivors, they were able to dewater and tow the boat to Brookings marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Bowne)

