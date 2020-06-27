Coast Guard crewmembers from Station Chetco River aboard a 29-foot Response Boat Small respond to a capsized vessel outside the mouth of the Chetco River, Oregon, June 27, 2020. The 19-foot recreation vessel had been swamped by the wake of another passing boat and all three passengers required rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Bowne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.27.2020 23:25 Photo ID: 6254763 VIRIN: 200627-G-GE256-1003 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 180.9 KB Location: BROOKINGS, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Trevor Lilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.