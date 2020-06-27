Coast Guard crewmembers from Station Chetco River aboard a 29-foot Response Boat Small respond to a capsized vessel outside the mouth of the Chetco River, Oregon, June 27, 2020. The 19-foot recreation vessel had been swamped by the wake of another passing boat and all three passengers required rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Bowne)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2020 23:25
|Photo ID:
|6254763
|VIRIN:
|200627-G-GE256-1003
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|180.9 KB
|Location:
|BROOKINGS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Trevor Lilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
