Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel

    BROOKINGS, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Lilburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard crewmembers from Station Chetco River aboard a 29-foot Response Boat Small respond to a capsized vessel outside the mouth of the Chetco River, Oregon, June 27, 2020. The 19-foot recreation vessel had been swamped by the wake of another passing boat and all three passengers required rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Bowne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 23:25
    Photo ID: 6254763
    VIRIN: 200627-G-GE256-1003
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 180.9 KB
    Location: BROOKINGS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Trevor Lilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel
    Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Oregon
    capsized vessel
    District 13
    Coast Guard
    Pacific Northwest
    29-foot Response Boat Small
    Sector North Bend
    Station Chetco River
    29-ft RBS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT