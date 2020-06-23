1,2,3 Pull

SCHOFIELDS BARRACKS, Hawaii – An infantryman assigned to, Company C, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, established two rope bridges in order to cross the river while conducting a movement to their patrol base at East Range Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Jun. 22 2020. This training is aimed to give infantrymen confidence in jungle operations.

