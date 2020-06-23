Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    SCHOFIELDS BARRACKS, Hawaii – An infantryman assigned to, Company C, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, established two rope bridges in order to cross the river while conducting a movement to their patrol base at East Range Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Jun. 22 2020. This training is aimed to give infantrymen confidence in jungle operations.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 21:28
    Photo ID: 6254748
    VIRIN: 200623-A-PO701-079
    Resolution: 4412x2941
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

