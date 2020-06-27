Spc. Carson Henry, Intelligence Analyst, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, gets his rank torn off by Capt. Sam Mathiowetz, Commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd BCT, 34th ID, during a promotion ceremony on Camp Dodge, Iowa on June 27, 2020. Carson will take on more responsibility and be looked up to from lower enlisted Soldiers as he is promoted from Private to Specialist.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2020 17:17
|Photo ID:
|6254673
|VIRIN:
|200627-Z-OH907-001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Henry recieves promotion [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT