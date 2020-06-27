Spc. Carson Henry, Intelligence Analyst, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, gets his rank torn off by Capt. Sam Mathiowetz, Commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd BCT, 34th ID, during a promotion ceremony on Camp Dodge, Iowa on June 27, 2020. Carson will take on more responsibility and be looked up to from lower enlisted Soldiers as he is promoted from Private to Specialist.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.27.2020 17:17 Photo ID: 6254673 VIRIN: 200627-Z-OH907-001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.58 MB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Henry recieves promotion [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.