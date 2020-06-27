Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Henry recieves promotion [Image 2 of 2]

    Henry recieves promotion

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Capt. Samuel Otto 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Spc. Carson Henry, Intelligence Analyst, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, gets his rank "pinned" on by Capt. Sam Mathiowetz, Commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd BCT, 34th ID, during a promotion ceremony on Camp Dodge, Iowa on June 27, 2020. Carson will take on more responsibility and be looked up to from lower enlisted Soldiers as he is promoted from Private to Specialist.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Henry recieves promotion [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

