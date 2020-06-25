Coast Guard asks public to use caution during construction on New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway

Aids to Navigation crews from Coast Guard ATON Station Cape May work to repair ATON structures in the New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway Jun. 25, 2020. Repairs to dayboards and other ATON structures are being made to help prevent them from becoming hazards to navigation due to deterioration by weather elements. U.S Coast Guard photo.

