Aids to Navigation crews from Coast Guard ATON Station Cape May work to repair ATON structures in the New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway Jun. 25, 2020. Repairs are expected to be completed by the second week of July, 2020. U.S Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2020 15:37
|Photo ID:
|6254628
|VIRIN:
|200627-G-HU058-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|320.44 KB
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard asks public to use caution during construction on New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway PHILADELPHIA — The Coast Guard is asking the public to exercise caution while operating boats and watercraft on the [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT