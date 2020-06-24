Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Guardian maintains proficiency at firing range

    Task Force Guardian maintains proficiency at firing range

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Spc. Michael Lesly, infantry scout, assigned to Task Force Guardian Site Security Platoon, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), runs through a training scenario at a firing range in Djibouti, June 24, 2020. Task Force Guardian infantrymen and junior snipers utilize their rotation’s final range day to hone their skills across three weapons systems to further enhance their camp defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 06:43
    VIRIN: 200624-F-VS255-0693
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Guardian maintains proficiency at firing range, by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    firing range
    shotgun
    horn of africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    Task Force
    Security Forces
    Joint Operations
    CJTF-HOA
    Task Force Guardian
    arta region
    granade launcher

