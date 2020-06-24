Task Force Guardian maintains proficiency at firing range

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Task Force Guardian Site Security Platoon, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), traverse a Djiboutian mountain to reach the range location in Djibouti, June 24, 2020. Task Force Guardian infantrymen and junior snipers utilize their rotation’s final range day to hone their skills across three weapons systems to further enhance their camp defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
