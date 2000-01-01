Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Down the USS Missouri Hatch [Image 2 of 2]

    Down the USS Missouri Hatch

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2000

    Photo by Justice Vannatta 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    USS Missouri (SSN 780) Project Superintendent Chad Nishida explains to Code 1160 Congressional and Public Affairs Office the importance of getting submarines out on time to help support our nations defense as we face threats from adversaries in the Pacific.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2000
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 19:49
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    USS Missouri
    phnsy
    phnsyimf
    phnsy & imf

