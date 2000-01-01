USS Missouri (SSN-780) successfully undocked from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF's Dry Dock 1 on Sept. 4, 2019.
This work, Down the USS Missouri Hatch [Image 2 of 2], by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
