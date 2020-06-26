Lt. Col. Carlton A. Wilson assumes command of Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502 during an Activation and Re-designation Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, June 26. The squadron is being stood-up as the Marine Corps’ second F-35B Fleet Replacement Squadron. Prior to its deactivation, it was known as Marine Fighter Squadron 513 and it has played a significant role in Marine Corps aviation over the last 75 years. With its re-designation as VMFAT-502, Nightmares, it will continue making a positive impact on the Marine Corps and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Buss)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 19:01
|Photo ID:
|6254317
|VIRIN:
|200626-M-HW316-2168
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMFAT-502 Activation Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Nicholas Buss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
