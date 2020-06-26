Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMFAT-502 Activation Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    VMFAT-502 Activation Ceremony

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Buss 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Lt. Col. Carlton A. Wilson and Sgt. Maj. Gary L. Weller assume command of Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502 during an Activation and Re-designation Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, June 26. The squadron is being stood-up as the Marine Corps’ second F-35B Fleet Replacement Squadron. Prior to its deactivation, it was known as Marine Fighter Squadron 513 and it has played a significant role in Marine Corps aviation over the last 75 years. With its re-designation as VMFAT-502, Nightmares, it will continue making a positive impact on the Marine Corps and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Buss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 19:03
    Photo ID: 6254314
    VIRIN: 200626-M-HW316-2083
    Resolution: 4958x3305
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFAT-502 Activation Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Nicholas Buss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFAT-502 Activation Ceremony
    VMFAT-502 Activation Ceremony
    VMFAT-502 Activation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-35B
    MCAS Beaufort
    VMFAT-502

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT