VMFAT-502 Activation Ceremony

Lt. Col. Carlton A. Wilson and Sgt. Maj. Gary L. Weller assume command of Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502 during an Activation and Re-designation Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, June 26. The squadron is being stood-up as the Marine Corps’ second F-35B Fleet Replacement Squadron. Prior to its deactivation, it was known as Marine Fighter Squadron 513 and it has played a significant role in Marine Corps aviation over the last 75 years. With its re-designation as VMFAT-502, Nightmares, it will continue making a positive impact on the Marine Corps and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Buss)

