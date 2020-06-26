Pride Month flyby celebrates LGBTQ community

From left to right: Maj. Tyler McBride, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II instructor pilot (left), Lt. Col. Chris Hubbard, 62nd Fighter Wing commander, and Capt. Justin Lennon, 56th Training Squadron F-35 instructor pilot, stand in front of an F-35 after a Pride Month flyby June 26, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. McBride and Lennon executed the flyby over Luke AFB during a routine 62nd FS instructor upgrade mission to celebrate and highlight the LGBTQ+ community. The month of June is recognized nationally as LGBTQ+ Pride Month to reflect on the history and heritage of the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

