Maj. Tyler McBride, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II instructor pilot, and Capt. Justin Lennon, 56th Training Squadron F-35 instructor pilot, hold an LGBTQ+ Pride flag after a Pride Month flyby June 26, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. McBride and Lennon performed the flyby over Luke AFB to celebrate and highlight the LGBTQ+ community. The month of June is recognized nationally as LGBTQ+ Pride Month to reflect on the history and heritage of the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 18:39
|Photo ID:
|6254297
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-VI840-0084
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pride Month flyby celebrates LGBTQ community [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pride Month flyby celebrates LGBTQ community
LEAVE A COMMENT