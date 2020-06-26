Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride Month flyby celebrates LGBTQ community [Image 8 of 8]

    Pride Month flyby celebrates LGBTQ community

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Tyler McBride, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II instructor pilot, and Capt. Justin Lennon, 56th Training Squadron F-35 instructor pilot, hold an LGBTQ+ Pride flag after a Pride Month flyby June 26, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. McBride and Lennon performed the flyby over Luke AFB to celebrate and highlight the LGBTQ+ community. The month of June is recognized nationally as LGBTQ+ Pride Month to reflect on the history and heritage of the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

    Pride Month flyby celebrates LGBTQ community

    LGBTQ+ Pride Month

