Knox Hills officials say despite the high satisfaction numbers among Fort Knox residents, they will continue to focus on creating outstanding communities for those who live in family housing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 17:16 Photo ID: 6254242 VIRIN: 200305-A-QT978-0003 Resolution: 4500x2978 Size: 7.09 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Knox numbers remain high in Army-wide housing resident satisfaction report [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.