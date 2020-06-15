Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battling COVID; a cyber Airman’s story [Image 4 of 6]

    Battling COVID; a cyber Airman's story

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Brandon Ibanez, a cyber intelligence analyst with the 854th Combat Operations Squadron, stands for a photo outside his home in Chicago, Illinois, June 15, 2020. (Courtesy photo by Anna Czekaj)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 16:00
    Photo ID: 6254153
    VIRIN: 200615-F-ZZ999-1004
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 151.89 KB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battling COVID; a cyber Airman’s story [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    USAF
    Gladiator
    AFReserve
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    ReserveReady
    COVID-19
    960CW
    854COS
    cyber intelligence analyst

