Nebraska and Iowa bomb technicians train with two Airmen from the 155th Explosive Ordnance Disposal section on experiments to safely neutralize pressure cooker improvised explosive devices, May 23, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Omaha FBI hosted the training event for regional experience in dealing with pressure cooker devices, as they can be tricky to break the seal safely. (Courtesy photo by Donald Niely)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2019 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 15:57 Photo ID: 6254123 VIRIN: 190328-Z-JF418-2002 Resolution: 4032x1960 Size: 2.88 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska National Guard Airmen help research IED neutralizing technique [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.