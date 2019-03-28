Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nebraska National Guard Airmen help research IED neutralizing technique [Image 2 of 2]

    Nebraska National Guard Airmen help research IED neutralizing technique

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2019

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Nebraska and Iowa bomb technicians train with two Airmen from the 155th Explosive Ordnance Disposal section on experiments to safely neutralize pressure cooker improvised explosive devices, May 23, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Omaha FBI hosted the training event for regional experience in dealing with pressure cooker devices, as they can be tricky to break the seal safely. (Courtesy photo by Donald Niely)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2019
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 15:57
    Photo ID: 6254123
    VIRIN: 190328-Z-JF418-2002
    Resolution: 4032x1960
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska National Guard Airmen help research IED neutralizing technique [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nebraska National Guard Airmen help research IED neutralizing technique
    Nebraska National Guard Airmen help research IED neutralizing technique

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EOD
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    bomb technician
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    pressure cooker IED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT