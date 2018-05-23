155th Staff Sgt. Micah Buscher and Senior Airman Isaac Maytum pose with the members of the Nebraska and Iowa bomb squads at the FBI Critical Incidence Response Group event, May 23, 2018, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Omaha FBI hosted the training event in Lincoln for the group to experiment on ways to neutralize pressure cooker improvised explosive devices. (Courtesy photo by Donald Niely)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2018 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 15:58 Photo ID: 6254122 VIRIN: 180523-Z-JF418-2000 Resolution: 2560x1440 Size: 1.8 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska National Guard Airmen help research IED neutralizing technique [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.