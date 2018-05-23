155th Staff Sgt. Micah Buscher and Senior Airman Isaac Maytum pose with the members of the Nebraska and Iowa bomb squads at the FBI Critical Incidence Response Group event, May 23, 2018, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Omaha FBI hosted the training event in Lincoln for the group to experiment on ways to neutralize pressure cooker improvised explosive devices. (Courtesy photo by Donald Niely)
This work, Nebraska National Guard Airmen help research IED neutralizing technique [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
