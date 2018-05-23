Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska National Guard Airmen help research IED neutralizing technique

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2018

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    155th Staff Sgt. Micah Buscher and Senior Airman Isaac Maytum pose with the members of the Nebraska and Iowa bomb squads at the FBI Critical Incidence Response Group event, May 23, 2018, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Omaha FBI hosted the training event in Lincoln for the group to experiment on ways to neutralize pressure cooker improvised explosive devices. (Courtesy photo by Donald Niely)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2018
    EOD
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    bomb technician
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    pressure cooker IED

