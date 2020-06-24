Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156 CRG remote Air Advisor Course

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, attend the first authorized remote Air Advisor course via presentation and interactive video conference at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, June 24, 2020. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156 CRG remote Air Advisor Course [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

