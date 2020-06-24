156 CRG remote Air Advisor Course

U.S Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, attend the first authorized remote Air Advisor course via presentation and interactive video conference at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, June 24, 2020. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

Date Taken: 06.24.2020
Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR