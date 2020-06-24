Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156 CRG remote Air Advisor Course

    156 CRG remote Air Advisor Course

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, along with 156th Wing leadership, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, attend the first authorized remote Air Advisor course via presentation and interactive video conference at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, June 24, 2020. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 14:24
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    ANG
    156AW
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    PRNG
    Muñiz Air National Guard Base
    Bucaneros
    PRANG Airman

