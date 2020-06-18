200618-N-ZW591-1054 SASEBO, Japan (June 18, 2020) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Brandon Rivera, from Victorville, California, and Builder 3rd Class Lawrence Spears, from Houston, take elevations of the construction site. U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo are constructing two pre-engineered buildings for Naval Beach Unit 7 at Yokose, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Douglas Dooley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 10:48 Photo ID: 6253542 VIRIN: 200618-N-ZW591-1054 Resolution: 1008x756 Size: 190.17 KB Location: SASEBO, AICHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5, Detail Sasebo, support Naval Beach Unit 7 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.