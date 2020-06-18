U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5, Detail Sasebo, support Naval Beach Unit 7

200618-N-ZW591-1054 SASEBO, Japan (June 18, 2020) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Brandon Rivera, from Victorville, California, and Builder 3rd Class Lawrence Spears, from Houston, take elevations of the construction site. U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo are constructing two pre-engineered buildings for Naval Beach Unit 7 at Yokose, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Douglas Dooley)
