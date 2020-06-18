Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5, Detail Sasebo, support Naval Beach Unit 7 [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5, Detail Sasebo, support Naval Beach Unit 7

    SASEBO, AICHI, JAPAN

    06.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200618-N-ZW591-1051 SASEBO, Japan (June 18, 2020) Utilities Constructionman Daniel Silvester, from Sydney, shovels select fill on the footers prior to backfilling and compacting. U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo are constructing two pre-engineered buildings for Naval Beach Unit 7 at Yokose, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Douglas Dooley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 10:48
    Photo ID: 6253541
    VIRIN: 200618-N-ZW591-1051
    Resolution: 1008x756
    Size: 232.51 KB
    Location: SASEBO, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5, Detail Sasebo, support Naval Beach Unit 7 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5, Detail Sasebo, support Naval Beach Unit 7
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5, Detail Sasebo, support Naval Beach Unit 7

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    deployed
    Sasebo
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    partner nations
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Indo-Pacific region
    strengthen partnerships
    high-quality construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT