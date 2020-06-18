200618-N-ZW591-1051 SASEBO, Japan (June 18, 2020) Utilities Constructionman Daniel Silvester, from Sydney, shovels select fill on the footers prior to backfilling and compacting. U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo are constructing two pre-engineered buildings for Naval Beach Unit 7 at Yokose, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Douglas Dooley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 10:48 Photo ID: 6253541 VIRIN: 200618-N-ZW591-1051 Resolution: 1008x756 Size: 232.51 KB Location: SASEBO, AICHI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5, Detail Sasebo, support Naval Beach Unit 7 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.