378th ECES Fire train with Task Force Javeline for rapid patient transport

Members of the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department rceive familiarization training from members of Task Force Javelin at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 25, 2020. The training is crucial as it allows the 378th ECES to work seamlessly with members of TFJ when loading critically injure or ill patients for Med-Evac, thus allowing for rapid loading of patients while maintaining a safe environment for responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt Benjamin Wiseman)

