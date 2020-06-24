Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ECES Fire train with Task Force Javeline for rapid patient transport [Image 3 of 9]

    378th ECES Fire train with Task Force Javeline for rapid patient transport

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department rceive familiarization training from members of Task Force Javelin at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 25, 2020. The training is crucial as it allows the 378th ECES to work seamlessly with members of TFJ when loading critically injure or ill patients for Med-Evac, thus allowing for rapid loading of patients while maintaining a safe environment for responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt Benjamin Wiseman)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th ECES Fire train with Task Force Javeline for rapid patient transport [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Benjamin Wiseman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Blackhawks
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    U.S. Army
    KSA
    Task Force Javelin
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

