Crew chiefs assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ‘Blue’ Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform a C-130 Hercules
propeller swap Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 25, 2020. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing is U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway and is
responsible for delivering decisive combat power and unparalleled theatre support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 09:49
|Photo ID:
|6253424
|VIRIN:
|200625-F-BN304-100
|Resolution:
|7053x4701
|Size:
|18.55 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Props up [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alex Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
