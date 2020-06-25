Crew chiefs assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ‘Blue’ Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform a C-130 Hercules

propeller swap Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 25, 2020. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing is U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway and is

responsible for delivering decisive combat power and unparalleled theatre support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

