Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    In the line light [Image 1 of 6]

    In the line light

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Montes 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Glen Canady, 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ‘Blue’ Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, waits for generator power to begin night-time maintenance on a C-130 Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 25, 2020. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing is U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway and is responsible for delivering decisive combat power and unparalleled theatre support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 09:50
    Photo ID: 6253420
    VIRIN: 200625-F-BN304-201
    Resolution: 7539x5025
    Size: 32.61 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In the line light [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alex Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    In the line light
    Into the night
    Just prop up
    Put it there
    Props up
    Picture this

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    photography
    Airmen
    deployed
    CENTCOM
    DVIDS
    Air Base
    Air Operations
    Global
    WV
    legacy
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    MQ-9 Reaper
    Reaper
    C-130H
    Kuwait
    Maintenance
    C-130
    mission
    deployment
    386 Air Expeditionary Wing
    legacy aircraft
    Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    munition
    CJTF
    golden hour
    Operation INHERENT RESOLVE
    OIR
    ASAB
    386 EAMXS
    maintenance photos
    aircraft maintennce
    Blue AMU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT