In the line light

Senior Airman Glen Canady, 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ‘Blue’ Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, waits for generator power to begin night-time maintenance on a C-130 Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 25, 2020. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing is U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway and is responsible for delivering decisive combat power and unparalleled theatre support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

