USS Mustin Conducts Naval Surface Fire Support Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 25, 2020) Operation Specialist 3rd Class Morgan Westray, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), plots charts during a naval surface fire support exercise in cooperation with F/A18F/s from the “Diamondbacks” of Strike-fighter squadron (VFA) 102. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

