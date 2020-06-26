Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200625-N-ZU848-1216 [Image 3 of 5]

    200625-N-ZU848-1216

    BUSAN, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Adam Craft 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    200625-N-ZU848-1216 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (June 26, 2020) Attendees pose for a photo during a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War at the Commander, Republic of Korea Fleet Base parade grounds in Busan. Sixteen partner nations, under the auspices of the then-new United Nations Command, joined the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) in the fight to preserve freedom and democracy on the Korean peninsula. Seven decades later, the U.S.-ROK alliance remains the linchpin for security, stability, and prosperity on the peninsula and in the Northeast Asia region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Adam Craft/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 04:38
    Photo ID: 6253245
    VIRIN: 200626-N-ZU848-1216
    Location: BUSAN, 26, KR 
