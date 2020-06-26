200625-N-ZU848-0265 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (June 26, 2020) Ceremonial performers stand in formation during a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War at the Commander, Republic of Korea Fleet Base parade grounds in Busan. Sixteen additional partner nations, under the auspices of the then-new United Nations Command, joined the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) in the fight to preserve freedom and democracy on the Korean peninsula. Seven decades later, the U.S.-ROK alliance remains the linchpin for security, stability, and prosperity on the peninsula and in the Northeast Asia region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Adam Craft/Released)

