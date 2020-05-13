Washington National Guardsmen work to pack and distribute food at a local community food bank site at Touchet, Wash., May 13, 2020. Washington Air and Army National Guards service members are supporting food banks around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 01:04 Photo ID: 6253106 VIRIN: 200513-Z-CH590-0287 Resolution: 5388x3572 Size: 3.82 MB Location: TOUCHET, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington National Guard members support food bank missions [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.