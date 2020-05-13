Washington National Guardsmen work to pack and distribute food at a local community food bank site at Touchet, Wash., May 13, 2020. Washington Air and Army National Guards service members are supporting food banks around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 01:04
|Photo ID:
|6253106
|VIRIN:
|200513-Z-CH590-0287
|Resolution:
|5388x3572
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|TOUCHET, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard members support food bank missions [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
