    Washington National Guard members support food bank missions [Image 2 of 3]

    Washington National Guard members support food bank missions

    TOUCHET, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington National Guardsmen work to pack and distribute food at a local community food bank site at Touchet, Wash., May 13, 2020. Washington Air and Army National Guards service members are supporting food banks around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

