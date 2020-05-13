Washington National Guard members support food bank missions

Washington National Guardsmen work together packing boxes and serving a local community food bank in Pasco, Wash., May 13, 2020. Washington Air and Army National Guardsmen are supporting food banks around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.13.2020
Location: PASCO, WA, US