Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Active Shooter Training [Image 2 of 3]

    Active Shooter Training

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    200625-N-JH293-1011
    ST. LOUIS (June 25, 2020) George Randall, the anti-terrorism force protection officer at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, conducts active shooter training with personnel at NTAG Mid America headquarters in St. Louis, June 25, 2020. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 00:49
    Photo ID: 6253098
    VIRIN: 200625-N-JH293-1011
    Resolution: 3000x2060
    Size: 977.01 KB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Active Shooter Training
    Active Shooter Training
    Active Shooter Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    St. Louis
    Navy
    training
    recruiting
    ATFP
    NTAG
    Mid America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT