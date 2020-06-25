200625-N-JH293-1009

ST. LOUIS (June 25, 2020) George Randall, the anti-terrorism force protection officer at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, conducts active shooter training with personnel at NTAG Mid America headquarters in St. Louis, June 25, 2020. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 00:49 Photo ID: 6253097 VIRIN: 200625-N-JH293-1009 Resolution: 3000x2069 Size: 926.43 KB Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Active Shooter Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.