United Nations Command Chaplain Col. David Bowlus performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the six boxes of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, returned by North Korea to the U.S., at Osan Air Base in South Korea, June 26, 2020. The UNC remains committed to enforcing the 1953 UN Armistice Agreement and overseeing this repatriation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Denise M. Jenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 23:43 Photo ID: 6253083 VIRIN: 200626-F-HB600-1065 Resolution: 5878x4198 Size: 7.74 MB Location: OSAN AIR BACE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Denise Jenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.