    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

    OSAN AIR BACE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Denise Jenson 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    United Nations Command Chaplain Col. David Bowlus performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the six boxes of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, returned by North Korea to the U.S., at Osan Air Base in South Korea, June 26, 2020. The UNC remains committed to enforcing the 1953 UN Armistice Agreement and overseeing this repatriation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Denise M. Jenson)

