A member of the United Nations Command Honor Guard performs a digified transfer of remains thought to belong to U.S. soldiers onto a Boeing 747 during a repatriation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The aircraft will deliver the remains to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will attempt to identify the remains of the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Denise M. Jenson)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 23:43
|Photo ID:
|6253082
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-HB600-1048
|Resolution:
|5499x3928
|Size:
|7.14 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Denise Jenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT