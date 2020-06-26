Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 1 of 2]

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Denise Jenson 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the United Nations Command Honor Guard performs a digified transfer of remains thought to belong to U.S. soldiers onto a Boeing 747 during a repatriation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The aircraft will deliver the remains to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will attempt to identify the remains of the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Denise M. Jenson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Denise Jenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    South Korea
    POW
    MIA
    dignified transfer
    United Nations Command

