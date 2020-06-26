United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

A member of the United Nations Command Honor Guard performs a digified transfer of remains thought to belong to U.S. soldiers onto a Boeing 747 during a repatriation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The aircraft will deliver the remains to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will attempt to identify the remains of the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Denise M. Jenson)

