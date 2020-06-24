Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA SUPPORTS SHIP’S RETURN [Image 3 of 3]

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA SUPPORTS SHIP’S RETURN

    JAPAN

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Port Operations team supports USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), the flagship for the U.S. 7th Fleet, as it returns to Yokosuka and the awaiting CFAY community, as it moors at pier side after a five-month patrol throughout the Indo-Pacific. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

