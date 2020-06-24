Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Port Operations team supports USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), the flagship for the U.S. 7th Fleet, as it returns to Yokosuka and moors at pier side after a five-month patrol throughout the Indo-Pacific. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 20:07 Photo ID: 6252903 VIRIN: 200624-N-JT445-1116 Resolution: 1502x1002 Size: 807.77 KB Location: KE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA SUPPORTS SHIP’S RETURN [Image 3 of 3], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.