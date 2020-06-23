The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) conducts a repatriation ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. The purpose of the ceremony was to transfer the remains and commemorate the service of 147 fallen South Korean soldiers who fought alongside U.S. and United Nations forces during the Korean War. The efforts to return the remains are a part of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Korean War Identification Project, and includes remains unilaterally turned over by North Korea from 1990 to 1994, and in 2018. The remains were analyzed jointly by the DPAA laboratory and scientists with the Republic of Korea's Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification (MAKRI). Working cooperatively, they concluded that the 147 individual remains are of South Korean origin, though the remains haven’t been individually identified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 18:55 Photo ID: 6252859 VIRIN: 200623-F-YU668-0339 Resolution: 2500x1294 Size: 793.78 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA Returns 147 Sets of Remains to South Korea Days Before the 70th Anniversary of the Start of the Korean War [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.