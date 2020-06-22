DPAA Returns 147 Sets of Remains to South Korea Days Before the 70th Anniversary of the Start of the Korean War

South Korean service members carry boxes containing remains of South Korean service members on to an aircraft, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 22, 2020 in preparation for a repatriation ceremony. The remains were analyzed jointly by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) laboratory and scientists with the Republic of Korea's Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification (MAKRI). Working cooperatively, they concluded that the 147 individual remains are of South Korean origin, though the remains haven’t been individually identified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank)

