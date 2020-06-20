Discussion

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve commanding general, left, talks to officers at Al Asad Air Base during a visit June 20, 2020. All are wearing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

