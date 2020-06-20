U.S. Army Lt. Col. Carina L. Kelley, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, commander, second from left, briefs Lt. Gen. Pat White, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve commanding general, right, and Brig. Gen. Scott Naumann, CJTF operations, second from right, during a June 20, 2020 visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. White and Naumann spent the visit touring parts of the base and meeting with troops stationed there. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

