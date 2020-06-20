Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Briefing [Image 2 of 2]

    Briefing

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Carina L. Kelley, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, commander, second from left, briefs Lt. Gen. Pat White, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve commanding general, right, and Brig. Gen. Scott Naumann, CJTF operations, second from right, during a June 20, 2020 visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. White and Naumann spent the visit touring parts of the base and meeting with troops stationed there. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Briefing [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

