USS Makin Island conducts medical care while in MOSD.

San Diego (April 20, 2020) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Brian Roberts speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Judith Generoso, the senior medical officer, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Giang Nguyen during a medical appointment aboard USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine maintenance and training while in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US