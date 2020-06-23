Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island conducts medical care while in MOSD. [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Sperle 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    San Diego (April 20, 2020) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Brian Roberts speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Judith Generoso, the senior medical officer, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Giang Nguyen during a medical appointment aboard USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine maintenance and training while in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island conducts medical care while in MOSD. [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

