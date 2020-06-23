USS Makin Island conducts medical care during MOSD.

San Diego (April 20, 2020) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Brian Roberts talks to Lt. Cmdr. Judith Generoso, the senior medical officer, while Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Giang Nguyen performs an examination during a medical appointment aboard USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine maintenance and training while in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)
