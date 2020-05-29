Greeting bump

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Clement S. Coward Jr., left, commanding general of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, bumps elbows with Al Asad Air Base commander Col. Jerome Jackson on June 5, 2020, after arriving to the location. Coward visited his troops located at the Iraq base. Both are wearing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve remains unified and determined in its mission to degrade and defeat Daesh and continues to work with allies and partners to implement stabilization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

