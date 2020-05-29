Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arrival [Image 1 of 2]

    Arrival

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Clement S. Coward Jr., left, commanding general of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, arrives at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 29, 2020, to visit his troops. Base commander Col. Jerome Jackson, right, with the 207th Regional Support Group, was present to greet him. Both are wearing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve remains unified and determined in its mission to degrade and defeat Daesh and continues to work with allies and partners to implement stabilization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arrival [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Al Asad
    mask
    Iraq
    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    207th Regional Support Group
    ISIS
    Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Daesh
    COVID-19

