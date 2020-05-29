U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Clement S. Coward Jr., left, commanding general of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, arrives at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 29, 2020, to visit his troops. Base commander Col. Jerome Jackson, right, with the 207th Regional Support Group, was present to greet him. Both are wearing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve remains unified and determined in its mission to degrade and defeat Daesh and continues to work with allies and partners to implement stabilization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

