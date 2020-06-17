The first, but not the last

Sgt. Harley Davidson made Michigan National Guard history when she became the first female to become a launcher chief. During annual training this month at Camp Grayling, her chief was unable to join and so the Bravo Battery of the 182nd Field Artillery Regiment turned to her to qualify. (Picture by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

Date Taken: 06.17.2020
Location: GRAYLING, MI, US